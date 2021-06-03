Brooklyn Park man killed in Mcleod County collision Wednesday

A Brooklyn Park man died in a head-on collision in Mcleod County Wednesday evening.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, at about 9:27 p.m. on June 2, Somelith Larry Silavong, age 35, of Brooklyn Park was driving s 2008 Acura eastbound on Highway 212. Near the intersection with Orange Avenue, Silavong collided head on with a 2013 Chevrolet Silverado headed westbound, and being driven by Kirsten Marie Dean, age 56, of Brownton.

Dean was transported to the HCMC health care facility with non-life threatening injuries, while Silavong was declared dead at the scene.

Assisting at the scene were the Mcleod County Sheriff’s Office, the Brownton Police and Fire Departments, and Allina Ambulance and air care.