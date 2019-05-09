Brothers Osborne, Tucker Beathard to play summer show at Vetter Stone

(Mankato, MN) – Academy of County Music award-winning duo Brothers Osborne will bring their sibling act to Mankato this summer.

The brothers will perform at Vetter Stone Amphitheater on Friday, June 21st, with Tucker Beathard opening the show.

Tickets start at $35 and are currently on sale.

John and TJ Osborne grew up in a small Maryland town writing and playing songs for friends and family. The duo combines country and rock in their music. They recently won back-to-back ACM Vocal Duo of the Year Awards along with ACM Music Video of the Year for their top 10, Grammy-nominated single, “It Ain’t My Fault.”

