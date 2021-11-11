Brown, Blue Earth, Redwood counties report COVID deaths

Forty-three COVID-19 deaths were reported by the Minnesota Department of Health Thursday, which included fatalities in Brown, Blue Earth, and Redwood counties.

In Blue Earth County, a person in their late 60’s died, according to the MDH’s daily update. It’s the 64th death in the county. Brown County reported two deaths Thursday, including a person in their late 50’s and a person in their early 70’s. The death in Redwood County involved a victim in their late 60’s. Minnesota’s death toll is at 8,968.

Thirty-five of Thursday’s deaths occurred this month, while seven happened in October. The remaining death dates back to September.

MDH logged another 5,123 cases Wednesday. In a media briefing Wednesday, state health officials said workers are wading through a backlog of case reporting and working overtime to verify reports among the surge in cases. Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm said Wednesday that COVID hospitalizations have reached their highest levels this year.

On Wednesday, 40 newly confirmed virus cases were reported in Blue Earth County, while Nicollet County recorded another 27 infections.