Brown Co Sheriff: Scammers used fake website of real Sleepy Eye business to defraud victims

(New Ulm, MN) – The Brown County Sheriff is warning residents of a scam that used the name of a real Sleepy Eye business to defraud its victims.

According to a release from the sheriff’s office, scammers used BoatTrader.com and Craigslist to complete fake transactions for boats, ATV’s, and other merchandise.

The scammers created a fake website for Helget Enterprise – an actual transportation company in Sleepy Eye – advertising the business as the delivery company. They also provided a rural Sleepy address in their advertising, according to the release.

The sheriff’s office says the scam involves the presumed seller posing as a widow who lost her husband in a tragic accident and is now liquidating the couple’s assets to fund her own recovery. There have been over 20 online respondents across the United States.

The sheriff’s office is reminding people to beware of rock-bottom prices, check website security, and watch out for email scams.