Brown County COVID death was person in their 40’s; 1,470 new virus cases

(St. Paul, MN) – A person in Brown County was among ten who died of COVID-19, the Minnesota Department of Health reported Sunday, as another 1,450 new cases of the virus were recorded in the state.

The person from Brown County who died was 45 to 49 years old, according to MDH’s latest report. It’s the third death in the county.

A person from Renville County, 85 to 89 years old, also died of COVID-19, the tenth person to die from the virus in the county, according to data.

Deaths were also reported in Anoka, Dakota, Hennepin, Houston, Kandiyohi, and Yellow Medicine counties. Seven people who died were private residents. Three deaths were from a long-term care facility.

Minnesota’s death toll is now at 2,141.

Here are the counties reporting new cases in Southern Minnesota:

Blue Earth – 8

Brown – 3

Cottonwood – 5

Faribault – 1

Fillmore – 2

Freeborn – 3

Jackson – 1

Le Sueur – 13

Lyon – 12

Martin – 3

McLeod – 7

Mower – 6

Murray – 5

Nicollet – 3

Nobles – 14

Redwood – 2

Renville – 3

Rice – 11

Sibley – 1

Steele – 13

Waseca – 23