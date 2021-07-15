Brown County deputy injured in collision with cow

A sheriff’s deputy was injured early Thursday morning when his squad car collided with a cow in rural Brown County.

Deputy Justin Bauer, 32, of New Ulm, was northbound on 280th Ave, en route to respond to a call when his 2016 Ford Explorer squad struck the cow.

The cow was loose in the roadway at County Rd 22, according to the state patrol crash report, which also says road conditions were wet at the time of the crash.

Bauer suffered non-life threatening injuries and was transported to New Ulm Medical Center.

The cow was not killed in the crash but was not expected to live. A state patrol spokesperson says the farmer had to “dispatch the cow,” due to the nature of its injuries.

The crash report indicates the crash time was 2:20 a.m.