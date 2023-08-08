Brown County Free Fair kicks off this week

The Brown County Free Fair gets underway this week.

The fair is Wednesday, August 9 through Sunday, August 13 at the fairgrounds in New Ulm.

Opening day commences with a horse show at 11 a.m. The carnival will begin at 5 p.m. and a truck and tractor pull will start at 7 p.m.

Thursday is Senior Day, with carnival rides starting at noon. Animal shows are scheduled throughout the day, leading up to the Demo Derby in the Grandstand at 7 p.m.

Friday is Kid’s Day and brings Mandanna Balloon Artistry to the Civic Center at 10:30 a.m. At 3 p.m. is the Kid’s Tractor Pedal Pull. Country sensation Sara Evans will perform at 9 p.m., preceded by Ricochet, who take the stage at 7 p.m.

There’s a second Demo Derby scheduled for 6 p.m. Saturday, but the day will start off with a Horse Fun Show at 8:30 a.m. The Minnesota Gladiolus Society Show will take place at the Civic Center starting at 11 a.m., and fairgoers can enjoy music from the Wendinger Band from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Activities on Sunday, the final day of the fair, include a woodcarving and firefighter auction to raise money for the New Ulm Fire Department. The Parade of Champions will start at 2:30 p.m.

CLICK HERE FOR A COMPLETE SCHEDULE