Brown County Historical Society restores vintage gas pumps

A piece of nostalgia is on display in New Ulm.

The Brown County Historical Society has restored a set of vintage gas pumps at the former Shell gas station and garage building on North Broadway, near Center St.

The BCHS acquired the building in the 1990’s and it was repurposed for the organization. The facility includes a collections storage area, a public meeting room with a restroom, and a space for a transportation museum.

The project included restoration of the pumps and light standards, lights, and the sign pole. A Shell gas station sign was fabricated and a concrete base installed. The pumps and lights required electrical service installation. Globes for the gas pumps were also acquired.

The restoration project also included replicating a functioning gas station exterior circa 1938. The Art Deco structure served as a gas station and service center for Retzlaff Motor Company, one of the nation’s first Dodge dealerships, according to BCHS.

The project was supported by a grant from the New Ulm Area Foundations and a corps of volunteers.