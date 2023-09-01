Brown County issues burn restrictions until further notice

Effective immediately, and until further notice, the Brown County Sheriff’s Office and fire chiefs have issued burning restrictions for all of Brown County.

NO OPEN BURNING OF CRP LAND AND/OR DITCHES OR BRUSH PILES IS PERMITTED

The National Weather Service has advised of elevated fire weather conditions of hot, dry conditions, low humidity and high wind gusts continuing into early next week for Brown County. Any fire has the potential to quickly spread.

Recreational campfires are permitted, but must be contained in a ring of either rock, cement, brick, or metal, must not be closer than 25 feet to any structure, and be attended to. Charcoal grills, wood smokers, and propane or natural gas devices are not considered open burning.

Brown County does not require residents to obtain a permit for open burning, but you must notify the Sheriff’s Office Dispatch at 507-233-6700 prior to open burning to ensure that there is no “burning ban” or “burning restrictions” in place.

The caller must provide the items to be burned, the location of the open burn, a contact name and cell phone number to Dispatch. The person starting the open burn shall attend to the fire at all times and have fire suppression equipment available.