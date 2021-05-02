Brown County records 40th death of the pandemic

A resident in Brown County was among the ten COVID deaths reported by state health officials Saturday.

The death involved a person in their late 70’s, according to the Minnesota Department of Health’s latest data. It was the 40th death of the pandemic in Brown County. As of April 29, 61% of residents in that county ages 16 and older have received at least one vaccine dose.

Seven of Saturday’s deaths involved private residents, while three came from long-term care. Minnesota’s death toll rose to 7,154.