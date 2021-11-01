Brown County records 50th COVID death; fatality in Faribault County

Brown County recorded the 50th death of the pandemic Monday, according to a daily update from the Minnesota Department of Health.
The death involved a resident in their late 60’s, says MDH. A person in their early 70’s from Faribault County also died, marking the 31st death in the county. MDH reported a total of 25 deaths Monday, which brings the state’s death toll up to 8,694.
There were 2,857 newly reported infections Monday, but the daily update shows 10,454 total cases included in the report. That’s because MDH is adding reinfection cases in Monday’s report. Here’s the explanation from state health officials:
“As of Nov. 1, Minnesota has had 8,184 instances of reinfections since the start of the pandemic. Of that total number, 587 were already included in the state’s case total as separate cases due to discrepancies in matching people with multiple tests. Including the remaining 7,597 reinfections in the case overview pushes today’s case figure to 10,454 — 7,597 are the reinfections being added and 2,857 are new cases.”