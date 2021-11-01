Brown County records 50th COVID death; fatality in Faribault County

Brown County recorded the 50th death of the pandemic Monday, according to a daily update from the Minnesota Department of Health.

The death involved a resident in their late 60’s, says MDH. A person in their early 70’s from Faribault County also died, marking the 31st death in the county. MDH reported a total of 25 deaths Monday, which brings the state’s death toll up to 8,694.

There were 2,857 newly reported infections Monday, but the daily update shows 10,454 total cases included in the report. That’s because MDH is adding reinfection cases in Monday’s report. Here’s the explanation from state health officials: