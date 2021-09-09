Brown County reports COVID-19 death

Brown County has recorded its 43rd death of the pandemic, according to a daily update from state health officials.

The Minnesota Department of Health logged nine total deaths Thursday, raising the state’s death toll to 7,874. The person in Brown County who died was in their late 60’s. In McLeod County, a person in their late 80’s died, and in Mower County, a COVID death involved a person in their 90’s. All of the deaths occurred in September, says MDH.

There are 663 people hospitalized, according to a Response and Capacity Report updated with Wednesday’s totals. That number includes 178 patients in intensive care. In south-central Minnesota, about 17% percent of staffed ICU beds are currently available.

A number of counties in southern Minnesota reported new infections Thursday, as the state recorded another 1,023 cases. Here’s the case breakdown:

Blue Earth – 9

Brown – 6

Cottonood – 1 probable

Faribault – 3

Fillmore – 7 (1 probable)

Freeborn – 16 (4 probable)

Le Sueur – 7

Martin – 11

McLeod – 8 (1 probable)

Mower – 9

Murray – 1 probable

Nicollet – 3 (1 probable)

Nobeles – 1

Redwood – 4

Renville – 2

Rice – 11 (1 probable)

Sibley – 5 (2 probable)

Waseca – 7

Watonwan – 3