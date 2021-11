Brown County has recorded its 52nd death of the COVID-19 pandemic, one of 35 deaths logged Friday by the Minnesota Department of Health.

The death in Brown County, where 24 new coronavirus cases were also reported, involved a resident in their late 80’s.

With Friday’s deaths, Minnesota’s total fatality count rose to 8,828.

In addition to the deaths, state health officials reported 982 hospitalizations and 3,378 newly confirmed virus cases.