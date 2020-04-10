Brown County reports first COVID-19 death

(New Ulm, MN) – Public health officials have confirmed the first COVID-19 – related death in Brown County.

Brown County Public Health announced the death in a statement, but didn’t provide any additional details.

The county now has seven confirmed cases of the virus, with three cases requiring hospitalizations.

The death comes the day after neighboring Nicollet County announced its first COVID-19 death.

Friday marked the second-highest single-day death increase of coronavirus deaths in the state, with seven people dead in 24 hours. The previous day was the highest number of deaths, with 11 people dying of COVID-19 between Wednesday and Thursday.