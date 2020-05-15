Brown County reports second COVID-19 death

(New Ulm, MN) – Brown County has reported a second death due to COVID-19.

The Minnesota Department of Health says the death was a person in their 90’s. The county now has ten confirmed cases of the coronavirus, with four people requiring hospitalization. Seven of the ten patients have recovered, and one person remains in isolation, according to local health officials.

The death was one of 25 statewide yesterday, which brought Minnesota COVID-19 death total to 663.