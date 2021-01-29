Brown County resident dies of COVID

A resident from Brown County has died of COVID-19, according to the latest data released by the Minnesota Department of Health.

The Brown County fatality involved a person in their early 80’s, and was one of 28 total deaths reported by MDH Friday. It’s the thirty-fifth death in the county, while Minnesota’s overall death toll stands at 6,168.

Deaths reported Friday included eleven from long-term care or assisted living, 16 from a private residence, and one from a group or behavioral health facility.

There are 450 patients hospitalized with the virus, including 95 in intensive care, according to Friday’s data.

State health officials reported another 1,145 new infections.

Here are the counties in Southern Minnesota reporting new cases:

Blue Earth – 9 (2 probable)

Brown – 6

Cottonwood – 1 (1 probable)

Faribault – 2

Fillmore – 5

Freeborn – 11

Jackson – 2

Le Sueur – 5

Lyon – 1

Martin – 2

McLeod – 2

Mower – 10 (1 probable)

Murray – 1

Nicollet – 4

Nobles – 5 (1 probable)

Redwood – 1

Renville – 3

Rice – 16 (1 probable)

Sibley – 0 (1 probable)

Steele – 9 (1 probable)

Waseca – 4

Watonwan – 2