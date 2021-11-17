Brown County resident in their 40’s dies of COVID

A COVID-19 victim in Brown County was a person in their late 40’s, according to data released Wednesday by the Minnesota Department of Health.

The Brown County death was one of 46 statewide, and marked the 57th death of the pandemic in the county. The death of a person in their late 60’s in Cottonwood County was also reported Wednesday. In Watonwan County a person age 100 or older also died from the coronavirus, according to MDH. Minnesota’s death toll is now at 9,093.

MDH says 1,382 patients are hospitalized, including 320 patients in intensive care. The data comes as Governor Tim Walz announced that the federal government would send emergency staffing assistance to two overwhelmed Minnesota hospitals, namely Hennepin County Medical Center and St. Cloud Hospital.

On Wednesday, MDH reported another 3,457 newly confirmed infections in the state, which includes 27 cases in Blue Earth County. Freeborn County reports 19 new infections, and Waseca County, 11.