Brown County Sheriff investigating suspicious fires

The Brown County Sheriff’s Office has opened an investigation after a rash of fires that appear to be suspicious.

Investigators say the wildfires occurred near conservation (CRP) farmland, wildlife management areas, and other naturally vegetated land.

According to a press release, fire departments in the county have responded, along with the sheriff’s office, to 16 fire calls between March 1 and April 22. By comparison, the sheriff’s office responded to just one fire call during the same time frame in 2023, and two fire calls during the same period in 2022.

Investigators say there does not appear to be a specific pattern to the fires, but five of the 16 fires were in Mulligan Township between Comfrey and Highway 4.

Anyone with information about the fires should contact the Brown County Sheriff’s Office at (507) 233-6700.