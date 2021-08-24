Brown County takes advantage as nearly 80k sign up for state’s $100 vaccine program

Nearly 80,000 people took advantage of Minnesota’s $100 vaccine program, Governor Tim Walz announced as the incentive came to a conclusion.

The reward program promised $100 to any person willing to get vaccinated against the coronavirus. The program, which began July 30, helped drive up Minnesota’s vaccination rate over the past month, says the governor’s office.

The incentive was particularly popular among Minnesotans with vaccination rates lower than the statewide average, according to Walz’s office. Brown County took full advantage of the vaccine incentive, becoming one of five counties in the state where the program was most popular per capita. And nearly 80% of the incentive requests came from Minnesotans under the age of 50, whose vaccination rates trail older residents.

“The $100 incentive program was a great success,” said Governor Walz. “I am so pleased more Minnesotans have received their vaccine and are on their way to protecting themselves, their families, and their communities from COVID-19.”

Walz initially authorized $2.5 million in American Rescue Plan funding to start the rewards program. An additional $13.8 million was authorized by the Legislative COVID-19 Response Commission to ensure funding would meet demand.

There were 78,810 total program submissions.