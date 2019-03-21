Brown County to offer free sandbags to residents

(New Ulm, MN) – In preparation for likely flooding, Brown County will offer sandbags to residents at no charge.

The bags, obtained by Brown County Emergency Management will be available at the Brown County Highway Department at 1901 North Jefferson Street. Residents should first contact the county planning and zoning department at (507) 233-6640 for release of the bags.

Residents can go to the New Ulm Street Department after 1 p.m. today to pick up the bags.

Other Brown County residents can obtain bags between the hours of 7:15 a.m. and 3:45 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Residents will be responsible for obtaining sand and filling the bags. Homeowners are also responsible for disposing of the sand properly.

