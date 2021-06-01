Brownsdale man sentenced for felony failing to register charge in Mower County District Court

A Brownsdale man who pleaded guilty to a felony charge of failing to register while deemed a predatory offender in Mower County District Court in July of 2020 has been sentenced to supervised probation and jail time.

41-year old Justin Dean Chounard was sentenced Friday to 180 days in jail and five years of supervised probation for a felony charge of failing to register while deemed a predatory offender. Chounard was given credit for 31 days already served, and a 16-month prison sentence was stayed for five years if Chounard complies with the terms of his probation.

Chounard was convicted on the charge in September of 2020, and two misdemeanor domestic assault charges in the case were dismissed with Chounard’s guilty plea.