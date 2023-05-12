Buckcherry coming to Mankato this summer

Rock band Buckcherry is coming to Mankato this summer.

The band will perform at the Vetter Stone Amphitheater on Wednesday, August 16 with special guest L.A. Guns. Tickets start at $21 plus fees and go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.

Buckcherry arrived on the music scene in mid-90s and proudly kept the torch of hard rock sleaze burning. The band styled themselves after 80s Sunset Strip acts such as Motley Crue. Their 1999 debut generated the #1 hit “Lit Up.” The band’s third album, 15, released in 2016 include hits “Crazy Bitch,” and “Sorry.”

L.A. Guns got their start on the infamous L.A. Strip in 1986. The band’s 1987 “L.A. Guns,” and 1989 “Cocked & Loaded” albums both certified platinum.

GET TICKETS