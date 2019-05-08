Bud Light Will Sell Beer in Rainbow Bottles for Pride Month in June

Pride Month is almost here, and with it comes some colorful new beer bottles from Bud Light.

Last week, the company announced the release of their limited-edition, rainbow aluminum bottles for the month of June.

Though beer-lovers won’t be able to purchase the brightly-colored bottles in grocery stores, they will be available at participating bars nationwide from May 27 to June 30.

Aside from the rainbow design, the Bud Light creed, usually written on the bottle, will be replaced with “words of inclusivity and support.”

The best part? Bud Light is partnering with GLAAD, the world’s largest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer media advocacy organization. For every case of rainbow bottles sold, the beer company will donate $1 to the organization, “up to $150,000 to assist in their efforts of creating a world where everyone can live the life they love.”

