Buddy Guy, Kenny Wayne Shepherd To Bring The Blues To Mankato

Blues legends Buddy Guy and the Kenny Wayne Sheperd band are coming to Mankato this summer.

The two acts will perform at the Vetter Stone Amphitheater on Thursday, August 29th. Tickets start at $45 and go on sale Friday, May 17th at 10AM.

The 82-year-old Guy won a Grammy in 2016 for Best Blues Album for his album Born to Play Guitar. He recently released his 18th solo album, The Blues is Alive and Well.

Louisana-born Kenny Wayne Sheperd has sold millions of albums and boasts a number of Top 10 singles. His 20-plus year career began when he was just 16, and he’s since established himself as an immensely popular recording artist.

Source: southernminnesotanews.com

