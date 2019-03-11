Budweiser Unveils New Natural Meat Line Infused with Budweiser Beer

Arriving just in time for the prime 2019 grilling season, Budweiser teams up with Coleman Natural for the upcoming release of a new natural meat products lineup.

Featuring a diverse lineup of prepared meat products ranging from beer infused brats to pulled pork to St. Louis ribs with Budweiser Brew Master’s Premium Barbecue Sauce, the five new items are set to launch nationwide beginning in early summer 2019.

Here’s a look at what you can expect to find in your local grocery store this summer: St. Louis Style Pork Spareribs in full and half racks, Pulled Pork, Jalapeno Cheddar Brats and Beer Brats.

St. Louis Style Pork Spareribs and Pulled Pork features a special Budweiser BBQ sauce coating, while the Jalapeno Cheddar Brats and Beer Brats are infused with Budweiser American lager.

Coleman Budweiser products feature slow-roasted, all-natural Coleman pork, which boasts no antibiotics ever and no added hormones. The 100 percent crate-free pork raised by Coleman farmers are fed an all-vegetarian diet with no animal by-products.

