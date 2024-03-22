Buffalo Center man dies in I-90 crash involving semi

Police car with emergency siren at night. 3D rendered illustration.

A Buffalo Center, Iowa man was killed in a crash involving a semi on I-90 in Freeborn County Thursday night.

The 54-year-old’s name has not been released.

The semi driver, Melisa Ann Keiser, 60, of Enid, Oklahoma, was transported to Mayo Clinic Albert Lea with non-life threatening injuries.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the man was driving a Chevy Silverado pickup when the crash occurred shortly after 8 p.m. between Albert Lea and Alden, in Manchester Township.

Roads were snow and ice covered at the time of the crash, according to the patrol’s crash report.