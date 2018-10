Buffalo Wild Wings is joining in on the pumpkin flavor craze.

The restaurant introduced a new BBQ Pumpkin Ale sauce earlier this month.

According to their website, the sauce mixes ale with BBQ flavors and pumpkin spice for a taste of the season.

The BBQ Pumpkin Ale wings will be available for a limited time only, so don’t miss out.

