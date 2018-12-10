Buffalo Wild Wings’ New Limited-Time Burger Is Topped With Chicken Tenders

If you always find yourself at a crossroads between ordering a burger or ordering boneless wings at Buffalo Wild Wings, you’re in luck! Now, for a limited time only, BDubs is serving up a burger that will satisfy both your burger craving and your chicken craving. The fast-casual chain’s new Buffalo Tender Stacked Burger is a burger topped with chicken tenders.

The Buffalo Stacked Burger comes with the chain’s signature crisp-fried chicken tenders in mild, medium or hot sauce on top of a beef burger with blue cheese crumbles, lettuce, red onion, and blue cheese dressing, all on a warm brioche bun. In Canada, this burger is called the Buffalo Tender Burger.

The double-meat burger is part of Buffalo Wild Wing’s new specials which include BDubs’ new double stacked bacon cheeseburger, crispy barbecue chicken tacos, and loaded tater tots. All of these specials are available for a limited time at Buffalo Wild Wings locations nationwide.

Click here to LIKE River 105 on Facebook

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

What Each Zodiac Sign Loves Most About Christmas 2018 Here’s Every State’s Favorite Holiday Movie Ladybug-Like Beetles May Burrow into Your Dog’s Mouth This Season, Experts Say Ohio Dad Makes Daughter Walk 5 Miles to School in 36-Degree Weather After She Bullied Classmate 7 Tips to Deal With Picky Eaters During the Holidays, According to a Behavior Specialist Massive Christmas Light Display Flashes in Sync with ‘Baby Shark’ Song
Comments