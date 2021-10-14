Buffalo Wings & Rings announces closure

A popular Mankato chicken stop will close it’s door, the restaurant announced yesterday.

Friday will be the last day in business for Buffalo Wings & Rings, which opened its Adams St location near the River Hills Mall in June 2018.

“It is with much sadness that our last day of operations will be October 17, 2021,” owners Tood & Audra Fetter said in a social media post. “We have enjoyed our time getting to know Mankato, our special guests and our devoted employees.”

The Mankato Wings & Rings was the only location in Minnesota, but the company owns other restaurants in South Dakota, North Dakota, and number of other states.