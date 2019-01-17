Build-A-Bear’s National Hug Day Deal Features a Super Cuddly Friend for Under $10

If embracing a dude holding a “FREE HUGS” sign isn’t your idea of a nice National Hug Day, perhaps you should turn to your local bear-building store instead. Later this month, Build-A-Bear worshop will be selling bears for a fraction of their original price in celebration of National Hug Day — and if you’ve seen Build-A-Bear’s usual prices, you know that’s a steal. Here’s everything to know about the upcoming sale.

This year, National Hug Day falls on Jan. 21. So on Jan. 20 and Jan. 21, guests can come into Build-A-Bear and buy a Lil’ Cub teddy bear for $5.50, according to press materials sent to Romper. The deal applies in stores across the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Ireland, and Denmark, where the prices are 6 in each respective currency (except in Denmark, where the bears will go for 59kr). Three different Lil’ Cub bears will be available as part of the deal: Pudding, Walnut, and Brownie. (Gosh, how cute are those names?)

If you can’t make it to Build-A-Bear on Jan. 20 or 21, the store is offering a similar deal online — a selection of bears, which have yet to be announced, will be available for $10 online on those two days.

