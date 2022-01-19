Bukata Hayes appointed to Mankato school board

Bukata Hayes has been appointed as a member of the Mankato Area Public School Board.

Hayes will fill an empty seat left by Darren Wacker, who submitted his resignation in December.

Hayes was the long-time executive director of the Greater Mankato Diversity Council. He exited the role last year to join Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota as Vice President for Racial and Health Equity.

Hayes is a long-time Mankato resident and community leader, who served 15 years with the diversity council and worked closely with the school district during that time, according to a press release from school administrators.

Hayes will be seated at the February 22 school board meeting. He’ll serve until the end of the year. A new member will be elected in the November election and seated in January 2023.