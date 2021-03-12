Bukata Hayes exiting Greater Mankato Diversity Council

The longtime executive director of the Greater Mankato Diversity Council will exit his role with the organization at the end of the month.

Bukata Hayes has accepted a position with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota, where he’ll take on the role of Vice President for Racial and Health Equity.

“I am also going to dearly miss the relationships and partnerships that have been fortified over my 20+ years of living and working in the greater Mankato region,” Hayes told Southern Minnesota News. “I will carry forward with me the spirit of collaboration that is palpable in this community.”

Hayes’ last day with the council will be March 29.

Education director, Kuma Takamura, will serve as interim director. The search for a new executive director will start in April.