Bumbelou to open New Ulm location

(New Ulm, MN) – Bumbelou will add a location in downtown New Ulm.

The baby and toddler fashion boutique in Old Town announced Wednesday on Facebook that their business would expand with the addition of a store on Minnesota Street in New Ulm.

“When amazing opportunities come knocking you listen, plan, and leap and we could not be more excited to announce our growth into such a fun and vibrant new city,” said the store’s Facebook page.

The store’s opening date is set for November 8, according to the post.

Bumbelou is currently taking applications to staff the new location.

Click here to LIKE Southern Minnesota News on Facebook.

Click here to FOLLOW @SouthernMNnews on Twitter.

(Copyright © 2019 Southern Minnesota News – Alpha Media Mankato. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)