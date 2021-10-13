Bundle Me Warm Store opens

Residents in need of warm winter clothing for the impending cold weather can find it this week at the Salvation Army’s Bundle Me Warm event.

The program will be Wed, Oct 14 & Thurs, Oct 14 at the Youth Center, at 700 S Riverfront Dr from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

The Bundle Me Warm event is available to anyone in need of winterwear with no financial or residential restrictions. A head of household must appear in person with photo identification and complete a family intake form.

The Salvation Army says there is an immediate need for infant and toddler items, as well as large men’s gloves and hats. Donations can be made at the Family Thrift Store at 201 Star St.