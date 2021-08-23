Burglaries reported at Arlington, Green Isle bars

Police are searching for the suspects responsible for burglarizing bars in two Sibley County towns.

Reports of burglaries at Double Tap Bowling & Sports Bar in Arlington, and Club New Yorker in Green Isle were made to the Sibley County Sheriff’s Office Sunday morning.

According to a press release from the sheriff, the suspects stole money and damaged property, including an ATM machine.

Arlington Police and the Sibley County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the case.

Anyone with information should contact the sheriff’s office at 888-889-4567. Anonymous tips will be accepted.