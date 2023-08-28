Burglary & assault suspect arrested for DWI after allegedly driving through cornfield

The suspect in a burglary and an assault last week in Blue Earth County has been arrested for a DWI in Faribault County.

Benjamin John Rosa, 41, was detained early Monday morning for DWI, according to a news release.

The Faribault County Sheriff’s office received a report of a suspicious person at a rural Blue Earth address at 5:45 a.m. Monday. Deputies found a pickup hooked to a Catalina camper in a drainage ditch.

Police say Rosa, who was the driver, was located west of the property following a search.

Investigators say Rosa drove through a property on 105th St and continued driving north through a cornfield. His truck came to a rest at a drainage ditch in the field.

Police say Rosa sustained minor injuries from walking through the standing corn in the field.

Rosa’s vehicle was towed from the scene with minor damage. It’s unknown at this time how much damage was done to the crop.

Rosa was arrested last week in Blue Earth County after he allegedly burglarized a home, assaulted a man, and stole a pickup. He posted $200,000 bond on Friday and was released with no conditions.