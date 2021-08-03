Burglary charges: Woman found unfamiliar naked man peeing in her sink

A woman found an unfamiliar man naked and peeing in her sink, according to burglary charges filed in Blue Earth County Court Friday.

Police say the incident happened Thursday around 9 a.m. Officers responded to a Mankato apartment for a burglary in progress. Police say they could hear the woman yelling when they arrived and the suspect was standing by her partially-opened door.

Court documents say the man initially gave police a false name, but he was eventually identified as Benjamin George Marti, 40, of Mankato.

Marti was putting on a sweatshirt and his penis was exposed when police entered the apartment, according to the complaint. He allegedly had the victim backed into a corner of the apartment.

Police say the victim was agitated and frightened. She told officers she had never seen Marti before and had no idea who he was. The victim had not given Marti permission to be in the apartment, and he took the sweatshirt while he was there, according to the complaint.

Court documents say Marti refused to cooperate with police and accused the officers of trying to kidnap him. He was transported to a detox center.

Marti has been charged with gross misdemeanor 4th-degree burglary and misdemeanor counts of indecent exposure, disorderly conduct, theft, and trespass.