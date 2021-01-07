Burglary suspects arrested

A pair of suspects are behind bars after an ongoing investigation into multiple burglaries and motor vehicle thefts.

The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s office has been investigating six burglaries and three vehicle thefts that were believed to be related.

The Nicollet County Sheriff’s office was another agencies investigating similar incidents, including two burglaries, the release from the Blue Earth County Sheriff says.

One of the men arrested was Ryan Alan Jensen, 39, of Mankato. A press release from the Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office says Jensen led police on a vehicle pursuit in North Mankato on Dec 28. He was driving a stolen vehicle, according to the release.

A follow-up investigation led to the arrest of Jason Lee Martin, 33, of North Mankato. Police say Martin was also involved in the recent burglaries.

The men are accused of stealing vehicles, a trailer, ATVs, firearms, and tools, according to the release.

Jensen is in custody at the Nicollet County Jail, while Martin is being held in Blue Earth County.