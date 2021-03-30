Burn ban issued in Brown County

The Brown County Sheriff issued a burn ban Monday until further notice.

The Department of Natural Resources said fire danger in the county was “very high,” meaning fires start easily and spread quickly.

Under the burn ban, recreational campfires are permitted, but must be contained in a ring of rock, cement, brick, or metal, and must not be closer than 25 feet to any structure. Fires should be watched at all times.

Charcoal grills, wood smokers, and propane or natural gas devices are not considered open burning.

Garbage burning is already illegal in Brown County.

Violation of the burn ban is punishable by up to $1,000 in fines and 90 days in jail, or both.