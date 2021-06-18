Burn bans in effect in several southern Minnesota counties

Hot, dry weather conditions with increased wind speeds have prompted multiple counties to issue burn bans.

In Freeborn County, Sheriff Kurt Freitag announced an immediate burn ban, effective until 7 p.m. Friday.

Le Sueur County has also announced a burn ban, in effect until Saturday, June 19th.

Sheriff Jason Seidl in Brown County announced that burn restrictions will be in effect starting at 12 p.m. on Friday, June 18, until further notice. The ban includes open burning of CRP land, ditches, or brush piles. Seidl’s release says contained recreational campfires are permitted, as are charcoal and gas grills.

Rice County has also issued a burn ban until further notice.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources says the entire state of Minnesota is abnormally dry, while 46 percent of the state is under moderate drought.