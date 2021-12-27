Burnsville man sentenced in Redwood County Court for high speed chase after assault

A Burnsville man was sentenced in Redwood County court this month for fleeing law enforcement at speeds up to 120 mph after an assault over a year ago.

On Nov. 26, 2020, at about 1:32 a.m., law enforcement was dispatched to reports of an assault. A Lower Sioux Tribal Police Officer, on his way to the scene of the assault, observed a red Grand Prix vehicle being closely followed by a white Dodge pickup. The officer had been informed that the victim of the assault was most likely in the white pickup.

The officer initiated a traffic stop in the area of Reservation Highway 3. After the vehicle stopped for about five seconds, it suddenly sped off again at speeds of up to 120 miles per hour before spiraling into a ditch. At that point, the occupants fled law enforcement on foot.

Law enforcement was unable to locate the occupants of the vehicle at that time, but later learned that the driver had been Chance Anthony Lee Roberts, age 20, last known address Burnsville, who also had an active warrant for his arrest.

Roberts was convicted of Fleeing a Peace Officer in a motor vehicle. He was sentenced on Dec. 20 to 17 months in the correctional facility in St. Cloud for 17 months, stayed for two years, 132 days in the Redwood County jail, with credit for 88 days times served, and supervised probation for two years.