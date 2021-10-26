Bus carrying high school volleyball team strikes horse near Henderson

A bus transporting a group of high school athletes struck a horse near Henderson last week.

The bus driver and the passengers walked away from the crash unscathed, but the horse perished in the incident, according to a release from the Sibley County Sheriff’s Office.

The collision happened just after 9 p.m. on Highway 19 and 361st Ave on Oct 19.

According to a press release, the bus, driven by 70-year-old Ronald Otto, of rural Arlington, was westbound on Highway 19 when the horse was struck. The animal died of its injuries, says the release.

The team was traveling home from a competition in Montgomery. The bus sustained moderate damage.