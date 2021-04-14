Bus company creates new mask policy after student left on side of the road in Redwood Falls

A school bus driver in Redwood Falls was put “between a rock and a hard place,” last week, in the words of Thielen Coaches owner Rick Thielen.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, the Redwood Area School District, and Thielen Coaches policy, all students are required to wear face coverings to protect against COVID when they’re on a school bus.

However, that doesn’t always happen. It’s not unusual for students to show up for their rides to and from school not having face coverings. As a result, Thielen Coaches school buses carry a supply of masks to give to students as necessary.

Rick Thielen told KLGR in Redwood Falls that they’ve given out over 1,000 face masks so far this school year, and that some students have to be given a new face mask every day.

On Friday, Mandy Rathman of Redwood Falls walked her kindergarten-age daughter Lily to the bus stop about two blocks from their home. Mandy Rathman told KLGR she usually checks Lily’s backpack for extra masks, but isn’t sure if Lily had any that Friday.

When it came time for Lily to get on the bus, she wasn’t wearing one, and that buBs didn’t have any more left that particular day. Rick Thielen told KLGR that the driver was in a no-win situation: state, school, and Centers for Disease Control regulations all say no student is allowed on the bus without a mask, but that particular bus was all out of masks that day.

The driver made a decision, and left Lily by the side of the road. She was able to call her mother to pick her up and take her to school.

Thielen said when he heard of how that driver handled it, he immediately created a new policy for all drivers to follow in case a similar situation presents itself.

In the future, if students don’t have masks with them, and the bus is out, the student will be allowed, but will sit in front, socially distanced until the bus arrives at school, where the student can get a mask inside.

“We regret the incident,” Thielen said, “and if the situation arises again we’re not going to leave a student standing by the road again.”

Mandy Rathman told KLGR this week she is satisfied with the new policy, and just wanted to make sure the situation didn’t happen again.

