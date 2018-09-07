Busted: Four Charged With Furnishing Alcohol To Minors At Mankato Businesses

Four employees at area businesses have been charged in Blue Earth County Court with furnishing alcohol to minors following recent compliance checks.

Thirty-one-year-old Fang Chen, a manager at Shogun restaurant in Mankato, is accused of serving a Bud Light beer to a minor male on August 7. The 19-year-old posing as a patron provided Chen with his actual identification that indicated his birth year was 1999, according to court documents.

At Olive Garden on August 6, a 21-year-old bartender allegedly served a Blue Moon to a male who presented identification stating his birth year was 1999, according to the criminal complaint. Rolando Angel Flores told police the defendant’s licence said the minor was born in 1996.

Court documents say a minor was served at Tav on the Ave on the afternoon of August 6 when 27-year-old Vanessa Jean Fretz sold a 19-year-old male a bloody Mary and a beer. The minor told police that no one had checked his identification. A bar manager returned the $20 used to buy the drinks to police.

Twenty-one-year-old Kaelie Ann Remund allegedly sold a case of Michelob Golden Light beer to a 19-year-old without checking ID. Police say they spoke to the manager and sales manager of Sam’s Club Liquor Store, who said Remund had been trained to ask for identification from anyone who looked under the age of 27.

Each of the four defendants face a gross misdemeanor charge of furnishing liquor to a minor, which is punishable by up to one year in jail, a $3,000 fine, or both.

Source: southernminnesotanews.com

Click here to LIKE River 105 on Facebook