Butterball, Alexa Team Up to Save You From Thanksgiving Turkey Disaster

Now, making a turkey is easier than ever.

The annual Butterball Turkey Talk-Line can now be used on your Amazon Alexa to offer tips and videos on Turkey cooking.

The Turkey Talk-Line has helped over 50 million people cook their holiday turkeys to perfection since 1981.

Just say “Alexa, ask Butterball” to access how-to’s, recipes and tips.

According to Amazon, you can get answers to common questions like:

• How much turkey should I buy?

• How long will it take to thaw my turkey?

• How do I roast my turkey?

• How do I know when my turkey is done?

• Help!

The Alexa skill is free to download.

