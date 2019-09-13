Butterfield man found dead in Brown County

(New Ulm, MN) – Family members had been searching for a man who was found deceased in rural Brown County Thursday.

Adam Kroecker, 33, of Butterfield was found in dead in his vehicle in a corn field off County Road 17, according to a news release from the Brown County Sheriff’s office. The location is about three miles east of Comfrey in Mulligan Township.

Kroecker was last seen leaving his workplace on Tuesday. The release said his family had been searching for him since.

Police say that foul play isn’t suspected and there is no risk to public safety. Kroecker’s cause of death is unknown, but remains under investigation.

