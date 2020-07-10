Butterfield woman seriously injured in Highway 60 crash, 2 others injured

(Mankato, MN) – A Butterfield woman was seriously injured in a crash Thursday just before 7 p.m. between Madelia and Lake Crystal.

Shilo Ellen Linscheid, 42, was transported to Mayo Clinic in Rochester with life-threatening injuries, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

A crash report says Linscheid was driving in the westbound lanes on Highway 60 when the vehicle left the roadway near 478th Lane, crossed the median, and collided with a Buick in the eastbound lanes of the highway.

The Buick driver, Paul Derald Harris, 67, of St. James and his passenger, Susan Lynnette Harris, 63, of St. James, were both transported to Mayo Clinic Mankato with non-life threatening injuries.

The state patrol says roads were dry at the time of the crash and alcohol was not a factor.