CADA awarded $100K from Otto Bremer Trust

(Mankato, MN) – The Committee Against Domestic Abuse (CADA) has received a grant from the Otto Bremer Trust.

In a press release, CADA announced the organization is the recipient of a $100,000 general operations grant from the trust. The grant also includes a 25 percent matching component, which means that the Otto Bremer Trust will match up to $25,000 worth of community donations to support CADA’s mission.

In 2018, CADA’s emergency shelter served 125 women and 101 child victims of domestic and sexual violence. The organization also assisted upwards of 2,034 victims, a 47 percent increase compared to two years ago.

The Otto Bremer Trust is based in St. Paul, and is a private charitable trust established in 1944 by founder Otto Bremer, as a successful banker and community business leader. The mission of the trust is to invest in people, places, and opportunities in the Upper Midwest.

Click here to LIKE Southern Minnesota News on Facebook.

Click here to FOLLOW @SouthernMNnews on Twitter.

(Copyright © 2019 Southern Minnesota News – Alpha Media Mankato. All rights reserved.)