California Crash Kills 13 Of 25 People Crammed Into SUV

HOLTVILLE, Calif. (AP) – Authorities say 13 people were killed when an SUV carrying 25 people and a big rig collided on a Southern California highway near the U.S.-Mexico border. The California Highway Patrol says 12 people were found dead when first responders reached the highway, which winds through fields in the agricultural southeastern corner of California. Another person died at a hospital. Authorities don’t know yet if the SUV had stopped at a stop sign before crossing into the path of the big rig. Authorities are working with the Mexican consulate to identify the victims.