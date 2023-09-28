California Governor Signs Law To Raise Minimum Wage For Fast Food Workers To $20 Per Hour

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom has signed a law raising the minimum wage for fast food workers to $20 per hour.

The raise takes effect April 1.

It applies to fast food restaurants that have at least 60 locations nationwide.

It does not apply to restaurants that make and sell their own bread.

California is now among the first states to have a minimum wage specifically for fast food workers.

California’s minimum wage for all other workers is $15.50 per hour.

That’s among the highest in the country.

Newsom has not said if he would sign into law a similar wage increase for health care workers.